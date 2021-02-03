Mother files civil lawsuit against Skooners claiming wrongful death of her only child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last month, an apparent drunk driving crash killed 19-year-old Texas Tech student Jessica Helmer. Now, a civil lawsuit has been filed by the victim’s mother.
Jessica Helmers’ mother accuses the staff at Skooners of knowing Gabriel Zerrata was visibly drunk, but kept serving him. Her wrongful death lawsuit suggests that the company encourages this.
Her attorney, Brad Porter, said this lawsuit will send a message to bars who overserve alcohol.
“Not just focusing on Skooners, but any bar involved in this situation. It’s not letting them get out on the road that is important. It’s allowing them to get drunk in their facility to begin with. That’s what shouldn’t occur. And when they allow someone to get obviously intoxicated at their establishment, then there is a price to pay,” Porter said.
The suit states that the driver, Gabriel Zerrata, left Skooners visibly intoxicated.
Several agencies are investigating, including police detectives and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
While TABC agents are looking into these accusations, Porter’s client feels like it’s not enough.
“They could pull their license, suspend their license, there is a whole bunch of administrative remedies, but again, this doesn’t give the family any answers or compensate them for their loss,” Porter said.
Porter said there are loopholes in TABC rules that could cause this to happen again.
“Often times these bar owners can reapply in a different name, different way, and get their bar back up and running in a different name,” Porter said.
In the meantime, Porter says he wants to bring closure for this mother who had bury her only child.
“These cases aren’t about the money; no amount of money will ever bring their loved one back. But what these lawsuits do is, number one, answer a lot of questions…but most importantly, if laws were violated, to hold these establishments accountable so hopefully their conduct will change and hopefully something tragic like this doesn’t happen again in the future,” Porter said.
Zerrata is also facing criminal charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.