23-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred at the Aspen Pointe Apartments, located at 310 Frankford Avenue.
The Lubbock Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check to the Ashton Pointe Apartments on Tuesday night.
Officers arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. and found 23-year-old Molly Beckman deceased with multiple stab wounds.
A neighbor told KCBD she lived alone in the apartment with her two dogs.
The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.