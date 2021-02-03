23-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Lubbock apartment

By Amber Stegall | February 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 1:01 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred at the Aspen Pointe Apartments, located at 310 Frankford Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check to the Ashton Pointe Apartments on Tuesday night.

Officers arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. and found 23-year-old Molly Beckman deceased with multiple stab wounds.

A neighbor told KCBD she lived alone in the apartment with her two dogs.

