Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash was confirmed around on Feb. 2, around 10:40 p.m., about 1 mile west of Smyer.
Ashley Macias was traveling east on SH-114 in the inside lane of travel in a 2020 Dodge Challenger.
Macias passed a vehicle that was in the outside(right) lane and moved into the right lane shortly after passing.
For unknown reason, Macias veered to the right, going off the road and into the south barrow ditch.
Macias entered a left side skid and struck the railroad tracks that run parallel to SH-114 on the south side of the roadway. The vehicle rolled before coming to final rest in the ditch south of the railroad tracks.
Ashley Macias was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. Macias was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock and later died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. Macias was wearing a seatbelt
