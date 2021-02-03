The wait is over: several get first vaccine after weeks of waiting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “My parents are older, and you can’t be around them if you’re not vaccinated,” Eloisa Rodriguez said.
For her, getting her vaccine meant protecting both herself and her family.
“It’s really hard. Because my mom and them, they don’t go nowhere. And we’re the ones that do stuff for them,” Rodriguez said.
She and her husband, Pedro are two of 1,600 to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Center Tuesday.
Another 600 or so received their second shot, for a total of more than 2,300 shots administered.
For some it was long-awaited.
Others, like Cynthia McQueen, who were unsure at first also joined in to help in the road to herd immunity.
“So I waited awhile and my sisters came and got theirs and I kind of watched them,” McQueen said. “I finally told her, go an schedule me an appointment.”
McQueen’s sister helped her make the appointment. It took multiple tries before finally getting through.
A story many had to tell.
“I had 2 phones, I was calling... back and forth until, I just kept going until I got through,” Danny Everette explained.
“I tried other places, and I got in really fast, but you have to wait,” Rodriguez said. “Finally I got through here, so I was like: first come, first serve,” she added.
The hope is, with the city ramping up the amount of clinics, and pharmacies beginning their roll-out, like CVS announced Tuesday, that the wait time to get the vaccine will drop significantly.
