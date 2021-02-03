WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference for Feb. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, Feb 3, at 11:30 a.m.
Panelists for the news conference will include Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Mayor Dan Pope, and Dr. Ron Cook.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 109 new cases of Coronavirus, and 143 recoveries on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 47,132: 1,545 active, 44,911 listed as recovered and 676 total deaths.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 3, there are a combined 61 open hospital beds and 29 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.
