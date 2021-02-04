Arrest warrant reveals details in crash that took the life of a 19-year-old TTU student

Zerrata, while being treated at the hospital for his injuries, told officers he had a wife and three children at home, and his wife did not have a phone. He also said no one in his family had been contacted about the crash. Zerrata said he did not want to talk about the crash, but he did ask about the other driver. The officer told him the other driver passed away. He told the officer he could not feel his legs and his back was hurt. Zerrata was admitted into SICU for his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.