Arrest warrant reveals details in crash that took the life of a 19-year-old TTU student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More details have been revealed about a fatal crash that took the life of 19-year-old Jessica Helmers on Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:15 a.m.
The new information comes from an arrest warrant for the man now charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Gabriel Zerrata, 30, of Lubbock is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $150,000 bond.
An SUV, driven by Zerrata, was traveling northbound in the 400 block of University Avenue and a passenger car, driven by Helmers, was traveling eastbound in the 2500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway along the eastbound access road.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection of University Avenue and the access road.
According to police reports, Investigators believe Zerrata ran a red light while driving at a high rate of speed. They also say he was operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous and reckless manner while intoxicated, according to the police report included in the warrant.
“G. Zerrata was involved in a motor vehicle crash while intoxicated, and by reason of intoxication caused the death of Jessica Helmers,” the report includes.
Immediately after the fatal crash, Zerrata told police he was at Skooner’s Bar, located at 1617 University Ave., having drinks. He told police he also had shots of alcoholic beverages because he was celebrating his father’s birthday. He told an officer on the scene he wanted to be honest and said he had been drinking throughout the night. He also told the officer he had traffic warrants.
He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Jessica Helmers, was pronounced deceased on the scene of the crash.
Several of Jessica’s friends had called the TTU Police Department and the Lubbock Police Department, worried because they had not heard from their friend. One friend received a text notifying her that Jessica had been in a crash. They were both signed up for the Life 360 app, which let the friend know of the crash. It also provided her information as to where she was driving, how fast she was driving, and where the crash happened.
Zerrata refused to provide a specimen of his blood when taken to the hospital, according to the warrant. An officer obtained a blood search warrant and had executed the search warrant while he was in the emergency department.
Zerrata, while being treated at the hospital for his injuries, told officers he had a wife and three children at home, and his wife did not have a phone. He also said no one in his family had been contacted about the crash. Zerrata said he did not want to talk about the crash, but he did ask about the other driver. The officer told him the other driver passed away. He told the officer he could not feel his legs and his back was hurt. Zerrata was admitted into SICU for his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Investigators went to Zerrata’s home and noticed there was evidence of a recent cookout. The officer noted there was a BBQ grill in the front yard, empty beer bottles laying on the grill and cheese slices on top of the grill.
According to the warrant, data collected from Zerrata’s vehicle shows he was going 72 miles per hour when the crash happened and there was no braking prior to the crash. The speed limit on University Ave. between Marsha Sharp Freeway and 19th Street is 30 miles per hour. A speedometer calibrator program was used to determine the speed based on the tire size, and the investigator believes Zerrata’s vehicle was going 73 mph, the warrant includes.
The data collected from Jessica’s vehicle shows she was going 38 mph five seconds before the crash and at the time of impact was going 32 mph. The speed limit on the road she was travelling on was 45 mph.
When investigators asked about Helmers, her friends told them she was part of a sobriety group on campus and lives in a sober dorm.
The investigator says he received an email from TABC saying staff at Skooner’s refused service to Zerrata because he was intoxicated. There is no video surveillance at the establishment, but statements from employees were taken saying he was denied service.
Jessica Helmers’ family started a GoFundMe to help fund the cost of taking her body home to Austin, for her cremation and for a memorial. The organizer is no longer accepting donations, but thanked everyone who donated.
