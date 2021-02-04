Covenant Children’s unveils new ambulance service specialized for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health announced Thursday its first Specialty Transport service for kids.
Covenant Children’s is the region’s only freestanding hospital just for kids. Early last year Covenant Children’s, in partnership with Amarillo Medical Services, received authorization from the Texas Department of State Health Services to start a pediatric focused transportation service. The addition of this ambulance allows for pediatric care while patients are enroute to Covenant from other partner facilities.
For more than 16 years, Covenant Children’s has transported neonatal intensive care unit patients by having experts accompany other service ambulances. This prompted the hospital to expand its services to care for pediatric patients of all ages with all health care needs. Care experts include nurses trained in pediatric critical care and pediatric focused respiratory therapists.
At the start of 2020, the hospital was transferring five to six neonatal intensive care unit patients each month. Last month, it transported more than 30 patients from hospitals in Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Amarillo, Sweetwater, Abilene, San Angelo and the New Mexico area.
“Our approach to pediatric care is to focus on the special needs of children,” Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said. “When getting from one facility to Children’s, we need to prevent a gap in that specialized care. This ambulance service and our team of experts is the best way to bridge that gap and provide consistent care.”
Covenant Children’s currently has one ambulance dedicated to this specialty care service with 24/7 coverage. The hospital is looking to expand.
