Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, police continue to investigate the murder of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center student in her apartment near 3rd Street and Frankford Avenue.
- Officers found Molly Beckman’s body Tuesday night.
- Her ex-boyfriend, Colton Totzke, was found dead in Crosby County. Police say those cases are related.
Congressional Democrats will start to put together President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus deal.
- That will include $1,400 direct payments to those making under $75,000 a year, billions in aid to state and local governments, and increase over four years to a $15 an hour minimum wage.
- Senate Republicans are poised to make as many changes as they can to make that bill smaller.
The House Rules Committee will vote today on whether to strip Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.
- She is under fire for endorsing violence against members of Congress and promoting conspiracy theories.
The United State and Russia signed a deal to extend their nuclear arms treaty for five years.
- The deal places limits on the number of nuclear warheads and intercontinental missiles.
- The treaty was set to expire Friday.
President Biden will make his first major policy address today during a visit to the State Department.
- He is expected to outline his policy goals.
- Those include his stance on Russia, China and the war in Afghanistan.
