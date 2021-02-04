Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Student’s death investigated as ‘domestic-related’ issue, $1.9 trillion stimulus deal now in the works, Biden to make visit to state department

By Michael Cantu | February 4, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police continue to investigate the murder of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center student in her apartment near 3rd Street and Frankford Avenue.

Congressional Democrats will start to put together President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus deal.

The House Rules Committee will vote today on whether to strip Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.

The United State and Russia signed a deal to extend their nuclear arms treaty for five years.

President Biden will make his first major policy address today during a visit to the State Department.

  • He is expected to outline his policy goals.
  • Those include his stance on Russia, China and the war in Afghanistan.

