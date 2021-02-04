KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jake, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jake is a 2-year-old pit bull who has been with the shelter for about three weeks.
He is described as a sweet dog who plays in the gentile and dainty play groups. He is also up-to-date on his shots, neutered and microchipped.
Jake’s adoption fees for Thursday, Feb. 4, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
