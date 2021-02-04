Lady Raiders rally to force overtime and beat Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Battling from behind, the Lady Raiders made an impressive comeback, forcing overtime and then pulling away to knock off Kansas State 83-75 in overtime.
Tech went on a 10-0 run to close the 4th quarter to force overtime.
They then stretched it to 19 straight points to open a 9 point lead in the extra period as they pick up a massive victory.
Vivian Gray scored 25 points. Khadija Faye has her best night as a Lady Raider recording a double double with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Former Lady Raider Sydney Goodson had 13 in her return to the USA as she is now with Kansas State.
Just a huge win for the Lady Raiders as they move to 9-9 overall.
