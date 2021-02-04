Less Wind and Warmer Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Wednesday’s high 81, today, only 54 degrees with gusty winds from the north and mostly sunny skies.
In the wake of the latest cold front wind speeds will be lower across the area on Friday. I also expect temperatures to remain between 55-60 degrees, similar to what we experienced today.
As we move into the weekend another weak cold front on Saturday, with gusty winds, will bring temps down slightly Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday. However, it will warm by Sunday afternoon which will return the 60s to all of the South Plains.
The winds will stay from the west to southwest on Sunday at 15-20 mph.
Monday could be a transition day with highs anywhere from 45 degrees to 65 degrees. The reason for the difference will be the arrival of arctic air into the South Plains.
Check out my 7day forecast on the web and on the First Alert Weather App and you will see the major change in temperatures headed our way.
