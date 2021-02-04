Lubbock artists turning pandemic hobbies into money-makers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the pandemic forcing so many people to stay home, Lubbock residents are getting creative, turning their hobbies into part-time jobs or even full-fledged home businesses.
Will and Kyla Whitworth are now making Valentine’s gifts after a busy Christmas season.
They started Runnin’ Wild Design in the spring after Will started working from home.
“What we love is when people have an idea or see an idea somewhere else and they contact us and ask, ‘Can this be done locally?,’” Kyla Whitworth said.
She was already making jewelry as a hobby after she would finish homeschooling their six children. But with Will at home, they both decided to expand the business.
“Instead of coming home from work and then having to decompress and catch-up and have those conversations,” Will Whitworth said, “they were happening throughout the day.”
That forced them to go from working on the kitchen countertops, to hauling everything into the laundry room.
And for Garrett Day, who runs Day2Day Designs, it was near the same situation. He now has work spread across his living room and kitchen.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more attention lately. Specifically, with the cornhole boards,” Day said. “And now, this year, weddings are kind of more-so my thing.”
After being forced to work from home for medical reasons, the painting he used to do on the side is now a way to supplement his income.
He’s even found a niche.
“It was something with the pandemic,” Day said. “I think, that, cornhole boards, they’re just like the perfect social distancing game.”
Will and Kyla Whitworth say they’re doing a bit of expansion, but they want to continue to focus on work and the kids.
Day, on the other hand, has different plans.
“I’ll think in the middle of the night, like, oh there’s another way that I can expand,” Day said. “There’s somebody else I can reach out to. Something else I could do eventually.”
