Lubbock’s Veterans of Foreign Wars honors new member in special ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday morning the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) group held a ceremony to ‘swear-in’ a new member. Roy Spencer Miller is a navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War.
“It’s so special for him because he’s a Vietnam vet, who never really came home. Even though he came home back in 1972/73, he really didn’t come home,” said Benny Guerrero, Commander VFW Lubbock. “Today, welcoming him to the VFW was our way of saying ‘welcome home. You’re home.’”
The VFW group has been meeting virtually and administering oaths online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the veteran’s family put in a special request for the group to meet in person.
“One of the families came up to us and said, ‘hey, my dad is sick. And he’s on a respirator/oxygen mask. And he wants to have that connection,” said Guerrero.
Members of VFW voted and granted the request. The members all went to get a COVID-19 test and tested negative before gathering to honor their new brother.
“99 percent of us have Ph.D. in friendships and that is the best service that we offer. Like we’re doing for Spencer right now- he didn’t know that he had brothers out there, and now he does,” said Guerrero.
You can find more information on VFW on its website, click here.
