2 seriously injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash where serious injuries have been reported. The crash happened at 3111 Erskine, in front of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Officials with the Lubbock Police desk say two people are trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole just after 11:20 a.m.
Both people are considered to have serious injuries.
Two ‘Jaws of Life’ apparatuses were requested to the scene.
Only one vehicle was reported to be involved in the crash.
There is no word if there were more people inside the vehicle.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering more information.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.