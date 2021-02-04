Texas Tech Boosts 2021 Class with Local Product Imari Jones

Local product out of Coronado High School in Lubbock … becomes the first Coronado product to sign with Texas Tech out of high school since wide receiver Austin Zouzalik in 2008 … helped lead Coronado to an undefeated regular season as a senior and an appearance in the Class 5A Division I regional semifinals … led the Mustangs with a team-high 15 passes defended that season to garner first team All-District 2-5A honors … recognized as a first team choice on both the Lubbock Avalanche Journal All-Area big school team and the All-City first team by HubCityPreps.com … credited with 40 tackles his senior year, including three that went for a loss, and a blocked field goal … pushed the Mustangs to a 7-5 record his junior year, which featured an appearance in the area round of the playoffs … was a second team All-District honoree after totaling 41 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt … listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.