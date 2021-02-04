Texas Tech Boosts 2021 Class with Local Product Imari Jones

By KCBD Staff | February 3, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 10:09 PM

**From Texas Tech University**

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells added another name to the Red Raiders’ 2021 class Wednesday as Lubbock Coronado defensive back Imari Jones signed a National Letter of Intent with his hometown university.

Jones, the first Lubbock Coronado product to sign with the Red Raiders since Austin Zouzalik in 2008, will officially enroll at Texas Tech prior to summer workouts in June as he put his name to paper to start the spring signing period for college football.

“We want to keep the best players in West Texas at home here at Texas Tech, and Imari definitely fits that criteria,” Wells said. “His play was noticeable every time we watched Coronado, and we can’t wait to see how he develops in our program. We’re excited to welcome him into our Red Raider family.”

The commitment of Jones pushes Texas Tech’s 2021 class to 17 signees, including 11 from the high school level. That list does not include several of Texas Tech’s late transfer signees from last summer, either, namely quarterback Henry Colombi, linebacker Colin Schooler and defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, who will all return to the Red Raiders in 2021 after standout debut seasons.

Bio information on Jones can be found below along with a complete listing of Texas Tech’s signing class to date.

2021 TEXAS TECH SIGNING CLASS

Name                                      POS    HS/JC     HT       WT                       Hometown (Previous School)

E’maurion Banks                   DL        HS        6-4       270                    Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider H.S.)

Jerand Bradley^                    WR        HS        6-5       210                             Frisco, Texas (DeSoto H.S.)

Jed Castles^                            TE         HS        6-7       205                    Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider H.S.)

Malik Dunlap^                       DB        TR        6-3       215                            Charlotte, N.C. (N.C. State)

Charles Esters III                    DL        HS        6-3       225                 Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill H.S.)

Jacoby Jackson                      OL        HS        6-5       320  Arlington, Texas (Mansfield Summit H.S.)

Imari Jones                             DB        HS        6-3       180                   Lubbock, Texas (Coronado H.S.)

Matt Keeler^                          OL         JC        6-6       295                         Chicago, Ill. (Coffeyville C.C.)

Behren Morton^                   QB        HS        6-3       185                      Eastland, Texas (Eastland H.S.)

Jesiah Pierre^                         LB         TR        6-2       245                              Mount Dora, Fla. (Florida)

T.J. Storment^                       OL         TR        6-7       325                                      Statesville, N.C. (TCU)

Isaac Smith                             DL        HS        6-6       235                    Wagoner, Okla. (Wagoner H.S.)

Mason Tharp^                       TE         HS        6-8       230                                   Klein, Texas (Klein H.S.)

Jack Tucker                             OL        HS        6-6       265                              Argyle, Texas (Argyle H.S.)

Cam’Ron Valdez                    RB        HS      5-10      190                   Rockdale, Texas (Rockdale H.S.)

Marquis Waters^                  DB        TR        6-1       200                                Delray Beach, Fla. (Duke)

Rayshad Williams^               DB        TR        6-2       190                                  Memphis, Tenn. (UCLA)

^ indicates January enrollees

IMARI JONES

DB | Lubbock, Texas | Coronado H.S.

Local product out of Coronado High School in Lubbock … becomes the first Coronado product to sign with Texas Tech out of high school since wide receiver Austin Zouzalik in 2008 … helped lead Coronado to an undefeated regular season as a senior and an appearance in the Class 5A Division I regional semifinals … led the Mustangs with a team-high 15 passes defended that season to garner first team All-District 2-5A honors … recognized as a first team choice on both the Lubbock Avalanche Journal All-Area big school team and the All-City first team by HubCityPreps.com … credited with 40 tackles his senior year, including three that went for a loss, and a blocked field goal … pushed the Mustangs to a 7-5 record his junior year, which featured an appearance in the area round of the playoffs … was a second team All-District honoree after totaling 41 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt … listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

--TECH--

