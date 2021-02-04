Texas Tech Boosts 2021 Class with Local Product Imari Jones

**From Texas Tech University**
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells added another name to the Red Raiders’ 2021 class Wednesday as Lubbock Coronado defensive back Imari Jones signed a National Letter of Intent with his hometown university.
Jones, the first Lubbock Coronado product to sign with the Red Raiders since Austin Zouzalik in 2008, will officially enroll at Texas Tech prior to summer workouts in June as he put his name to paper to start the spring signing period for college football.
“We want to keep the best players in West Texas at home here at Texas Tech, and Imari definitely fits that criteria,” Wells said. “His play was noticeable every time we watched Coronado, and we can’t wait to see how he develops in our program. We’re excited to welcome him into our Red Raider family.”
The commitment of Jones pushes Texas Tech’s 2021 class to 17 signees, including 11 from the high school level. That list does not include several of Texas Tech’s late transfer signees from last summer, either, namely quarterback Henry Colombi, linebacker Colin Schooler and defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, who will all return to the Red Raiders in 2021 after standout debut seasons.
Bio information on Jones can be found below along with a complete listing of Texas Tech’s signing class to date.
2021 TEXAS TECH SIGNING CLASS
Name POS HS/JC HT WT Hometown (Previous School)
E’maurion Banks DL HS 6-4 270 Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider H.S.)
Jerand Bradley^ WR HS 6-5 210 Frisco, Texas (DeSoto H.S.)
Jed Castles^ TE HS 6-7 205 Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider H.S.)
Malik Dunlap^ DB TR 6-3 215 Charlotte, N.C. (N.C. State)
Charles Esters III DL HS 6-3 225 Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill H.S.)
Jacoby Jackson OL HS 6-5 320 Arlington, Texas (Mansfield Summit H.S.)
Imari Jones DB HS 6-3 180 Lubbock, Texas (Coronado H.S.)
Matt Keeler^ OL JC 6-6 295 Chicago, Ill. (Coffeyville C.C.)
Behren Morton^ QB HS 6-3 185 Eastland, Texas (Eastland H.S.)
Jesiah Pierre^ LB TR 6-2 245 Mount Dora, Fla. (Florida)
T.J. Storment^ OL TR 6-7 325 Statesville, N.C. (TCU)
Isaac Smith DL HS 6-6 235 Wagoner, Okla. (Wagoner H.S.)
Mason Tharp^ TE HS 6-8 230 Klein, Texas (Klein H.S.)
Jack Tucker OL HS 6-6 265 Argyle, Texas (Argyle H.S.)
Cam’Ron Valdez RB HS 5-10 190 Rockdale, Texas (Rockdale H.S.)
Marquis Waters^ DB TR 6-1 200 Delray Beach, Fla. (Duke)
Rayshad Williams^ DB TR 6-2 190 Memphis, Tenn. (UCLA)
^ indicates January enrollees
IMARI JONES
DB | Lubbock, Texas | Coronado H.S.
Local product out of Coronado High School in Lubbock … becomes the first Coronado product to sign with Texas Tech out of high school since wide receiver Austin Zouzalik in 2008 … helped lead Coronado to an undefeated regular season as a senior and an appearance in the Class 5A Division I regional semifinals … led the Mustangs with a team-high 15 passes defended that season to garner first team All-District 2-5A honors … recognized as a first team choice on both the Lubbock Avalanche Journal All-Area big school team and the All-City first team by HubCityPreps.com … credited with 40 tackles his senior year, including three that went for a loss, and a blocked field goal … pushed the Mustangs to a 7-5 record his junior year, which featured an appearance in the area round of the playoffs … was a second team All-District honoree after totaling 41 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt … listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.
