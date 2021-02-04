YWCA selling at-home kits instead of hosting Father Daughter Dance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the 12th year for the YWCA’s annual Father Daughter Dance.
Shirley Babb says after getting several phone calls from dads about the event, she knew the tradition had to stay alive.
This year, instead of hosting the dance in-person, the nonprofit is selling $20 at-home “dance kits.”
“In my head, I’m picturing dads and daughters decorating the living room or the backyard, or wherever they’re going to have this dance in their home, doing the craft together, eating snacks. We actually ordered some cute little sparkling ciders,” Babb said.
The kits include snacks, decorations, a Main Event gift card and even a link to a playlist.
5th grader Bella Riley has been going to the dance with her father since she was four years old.
She says even if it’s at home, spending this time with her dad is important.
“Since people are allowed to go back to school in person, sometimes they don’t get to spend as much time with their family members, so that’s why I think it is,” Riley said.
Babb says the dance is part of fulfilling the YWCA’s mission to empower women.
“We think that also is empowering girls who turn into women. So, we really think those relationships just with a positive male figure in their lives is very important as they move on to like build their own relationships,” Babb added.
The kits are on sale on the YWCA website.
There are several days set for pick-up at the Sun ‘n Fun, so dads and daughters can host their dances on Valentine’s Day weekend.
