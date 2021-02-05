Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Man in Lubbock arrested for Capitol Hill riot, hurdle passed for $1.9 trillion stimulus relief, Trump says he won’t testify in impeachment

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Feb. 5
By Michael Cantu | February 5, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 7:33 AM

A Lubbock man is behind bars, accused of taking part in the riot on Capitol Hill, Jan. 6.

The proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is headed to Congress after the Senate wrapped up a vote at 5:30 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team says he will not testify next week, during his second impeachment trial.

Voting technology company Smartmatic is suing Fox News for $2.7 billion.

  • The company says Fox News’ claims of election fraud jeopardizes its survival.
  • The lawsuit also named former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

House lawmakers voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from two House committees.

