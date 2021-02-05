Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
A Lubbock man is behind bars, accused of taking part in the riot on Capitol Hill, Jan. 6.
- The FBI says footage on social media shows Ryan Zink encouraging rioters and following them into the Capitol Building.
- Zink says he was documenting the riot.
- Read more here: Son of AZ congressional candidate, accused of participation in Capitol riot
The proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is headed to Congress after the Senate wrapped up a vote at 5:30 a.m.
- The biggest items taken out so far include a clause that would have increased the minim wage to $15 an hour over a four-year period.
- The threshold for individuals to receive $1,4000 stimulus checks has also been lowered to $50,000.
- Read the latest: Senate clears procedural hurdle on COVID-19 relief, including stimulus checks
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team says he will not testify next week, during his second impeachment trial.
- House impeachment managers hope to get the president on record on his conduct before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
- There is no word on if they will try to subpoena him.
- Read more here: Trump rejects Dems’ request to testify at impeachment trial
Voting technology company Smartmatic is suing Fox News for $2.7 billion.
- The company says Fox News’ claims of election fraud jeopardizes its survival.
- The lawsuit also named former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
House lawmakers voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from two House committees.
- She promoted Qanon conspiracy theories and questioned whether mass shootings were staged.
- Greene also showed support for violence against Democratic lawmakers.
- Read more here: Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
