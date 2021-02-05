Lubbock health dept. administers 25,112 of first COVID-19 doses through vaccine clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - (News Release) The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic February 4, 2021 with continued focus on individuals meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. During this clinic, 2,504 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:
- December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- February 2, 2021 - 2,457 vaccinations: 1,821 first doses; 636 second doses
- February 3, 2021 - 1,999 vaccinations: 1,629 first doses; 370 second doses
- February 4, 2021 - 2,504 vaccinations: 1,569 first doses; 935 second doses
Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 25,112 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, and 4,281 have received their second doses. Additional clinics will be held next week.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.