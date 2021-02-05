Red Raider Russell Ward wins 24 Hours of Daytona event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona finished up Sunday and winning the GT class was Winward Racing. Their team of four drivers competed in the event for the first time and one of those drivers was Red Raider Russell Ward.
“It’s just absolutely incredible. We didn’t go there with a lot of expectations. We really went there as a learning experience. We just went there with an expectation to finish the race. Man with about four hours to go, it was like wow , we can win this thing. It’s just unbelievable.”
I was able to do a Zoom interview with Russell on Wednesday. I assumed he slept for a few days after being involved in this 24-hour race.
“Honestly, Monday we were up the whole time and went out and partied. It wasn’t really the 24 hours of Daytona for us. It was the 40 hours. It didn’t end until Monday evening.”
While in Lubbock, Ward worked at a local shooting range, 41 Lead Farm while he was a student at Texas Tech and driving took him in a different direction.
“I had just started in my Senior year driving in the support series. I had been doing some amateur racing. That was my first step into the pro level racing when I was a Senior there. I had the opportunity to be able to continue that after college. To be honest, I haven’t used much of my Chemical Engineering degree. I’m just driving in circles.”
Ward will now prepare for the next race and he’s honored to be part of Red Raider Nation.
“The Red Raider family is huge. Anybody who went to Texas Tech, they all love that school. There’s a massive amount of pride there. It’s a pleasure to be part of it.”
