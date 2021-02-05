18 Red Raiders have won a Super Bowl Ring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth straight year, a Red Raider is in the Super Bowl as Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City face Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday Night.
Mahomes won a ring last year, but now he has a chance to join four other Red Raiders that have two rings, Donny Anderson, Anthony Lynn, Danny Amendola & LaAdrian Waddle.
In all 18 Red Raiders have won 22 Super Bowl rings in the 54 Super Bowls played so far.
A Red Raider won a Super Bowl Ring in the first 4 Super Bowl Games ever played and lately, a Red Raider has won 5 of the last six big games.
Here’s the list of Red Raiders that have won Super Bowl rings:
Super Bowl I
Donny Anderson/Green Bay
Super Bowl II
Donny Anderson/Green Bay
Super Bowl III
Bake Turner/New York Jets
Super Bowl IV
E.J. Holub/Kansas City
Super Bowl XVII
Curtis Jordan/Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XVIII
Ted Watts/Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl XX
Maury Buford/Chicago Beard
Super Bowl XXII
Timmy Smith/Washington Redskins
Charles Jackson/ Washington Redskins (was a replacement player during 1987 player’s strike. Didn’t receive a ring until 2018.)
Super Bowl XXVII
Lin Elliott/Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXXII
Anthony Lynn/Denver Broncos
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Kliff Kingsbury/New England Patriots
Super Bowl XLI
Dylan Gandy/Indianapolis ColtsMontae Reagor/Indianapolis Colts
Super Bowl XLV
Graham Harrell/Green Bay
Super Bowl XLIX
Danny Amendola/New England Patriots
Super Bowl 50
Louis Vasquez/Denver Broncos
Super Bowl LI
Danny Amendola/New England Patriots
LaAdrian Waddle/New England Patriots
Super Bowl LIII
LaAdrian Waddle/New England Patriots
Super Bowl LIV
Patrick Mahomes/Kansas City Chiefs
Note: Adrian Hamilton won a Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. He played six games for the Red Raiders in 2007, but was dismissed from the team by Mike Leach in 2008.
Good Luck to Patrick Mahomes Sunday!
