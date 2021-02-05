18 Red Raiders have won a Super Bowl Ring

E.J. Holub/Kansas City; Super Bowl IV (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | February 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 3:29 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth straight year, a Red Raider is in the Super Bowl as Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City face Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday Night.

Mahomes won a ring last year, but now he has a chance to join four other Red Raiders that have two rings, Donny Anderson, Anthony Lynn, Danny Amendola & LaAdrian Waddle.

In all 18 Red Raiders have won 22 Super Bowl rings in the 54 Super Bowls played so far.

A Red Raider won a Super Bowl Ring in the first 4 Super Bowl Games ever played and lately, a Red Raider has won 5 of the last six big games.

Here’s the list of Red Raiders that have won Super Bowl rings:

Super Bowl I

Donny Anderson/Green Bay

Super Bowl II

Donny Anderson/Green Bay

Super Bowl III

Bake Turner/New York Jets

Super Bowl IV

E.J. Holub/Kansas City

Super Bowl XVII

Curtis Jordan/Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XVIII

Ted Watts/Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XX

Maury Buford/Chicago Beard

Super Bowl XXII

Timmy Smith/Washington Redskins

Charles Jackson/ Washington Redskins (was a replacement player during 1987 player’s strike. Didn’t receive a ring until 2018.)

Super Bowl XXVII

Lin Elliott/Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXXII

Anthony Lynn/Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Kliff Kingsbury/New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLI

Dylan Gandy/Indianapolis ColtsMontae Reagor/Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl XLV

Graham Harrell/Green Bay

Super Bowl XLIX

Danny Amendola/New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50

Louis Vasquez/Denver Broncos

Super Bowl LI

Danny Amendola/New England Patriots

LaAdrian Waddle/New England Patriots

Super Bowl LIII

LaAdrian Waddle/New England Patriots

Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes/Kansas City Chiefs

Note: Adrian Hamilton won a Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. He played six games for the Red Raiders in 2007, but was dismissed from the team by Mike Leach in 2008.

Good Luck to Patrick Mahomes Sunday!

