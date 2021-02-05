3 Red Raiders receive NFL Combine invites

This is the second-consecutive year Tech has had three players receive NFL Scouting Combine invitations after Jordyn Brooks, Terence Steele and Broderick Washington Jr. took part in the 2020 event. Brooks was later drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks followed by Washington in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens. Steele was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys where he started in 14 games at right tackle as a rookie.