Ropes ISD employee Sandy Rodriquez remembered for her ‘true servants heart’

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - Long-time Ropes ISD employee Sandy Rodriguez died Friday, Jan. 29, after battling COVID-19.
Rodriquez was a beloved member of the Ropesville community and served as the school district’s elementary secretary for 26 years. She is remembered for her “true servants heart”.
“She was the first face in the morning with hugs and kisses, when we could, and the very last face in the afternoon,” her daughter, Monica Rodriquez, shared.
In a Facebook post, Ropes ISD praised Rodriguez for all the love and concern she gave throughout her time with the district. Monica says her mother’s impact was far reaching and was loved my many.
“We knew that she always wanted to represent someone in the front office of Ropes that would welcome even our Spanish speaking parents that were near the community,” she said.
Monic added she was known by kids as Mrs. Sandy. The family has started a foundation in her name called Mrs. Sandy Believes. The non-profit will provide funds for elementary students’ needs. Fundraisers are anticipated to start soon and will benefit children in the community.
The Rodriguez family has seen an outpouring of support, not only from their community, but surrounding areas.
“The way that it ended is not what anyone ever believed would happen. Everyone really believed. They really believed in what my mom has always said: ‘be good, pray, believe and you’ll be okay’,” Monica said. “We understand that she’s home. It’s just a different home.”
Ropes Eagle Association even created shirts with her mantra “Believe” and her signature. The basketball team also honored Rodriquez by bearing her name on the bottom’s of their shoes.
Rodriquez was 68.
