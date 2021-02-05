Speaker Dade Phelan shakes up Texas House leadership with new chairs on key committees

Dutton’s appointment is particularly notable since he has joined Republicans in supporting the growth of charter schools and other forms of schools outside of traditional public schools — often a major point of division in educational politics. In past sessions, Dutton has authored legislation that would provide charter schools with more state funding and authority to run programs for students who have dropped out or are at risk of doing so. Many other House Democrats are opposed to the expansion of charter schools, which have more freedom from state regulations than traditional school districts.