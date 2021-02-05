Vaccine Clinic at Crown Point Brings Joy to Seniors

In 10 months of this pandemic, we’ve lost nearly 700 people to COVID-19 in Lubbock county. Nearly 600 of them over age 60, mostly in the 70s and 80s. It’s one thing to read on a poster that tells us to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. It is perhaps more effective to see what it means to our elders. Thanks to Walgreens and these nursing home clinics, our seniors are setting an example.