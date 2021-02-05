Vaccine Clinic at Crown Point Brings Joy to Seniors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This has been a week of celebration at some nursing homes where the staff and residents were given their COVID vaccines. Since this was the second vaccine for most, it means they will be fully protected after 2 more weeks of building immunity. We were at Crown Point Health Suites when many told us this vaccine is a true gift that brings a new lease on life.
For almost a year, we have heard the need to protect the most vulnerable. Ms. Odeene Green, a 92 year old resident, told me she is very excited to get the COVID vaccine because she wants to stay well. Pedro “Pete” Cabello, a Viet Nam veteran who lives at Crown Point, said he is hopes this vaccine will serve its purpose as he rolled up his sleeve for one more battle, this time against the Coronavirus.
Greg Bruce, Corporate Director of Crown Point Health Suites, says, “We are very excited. we are conducting our second COVID vaccination clinic. It gives us a light at the end of the tunnel to get us through this pandemic.”
On this day, 145 residents and staffers there are grateful for their second vaccine. Another 45 who waited have now decided to get that first shot after all, people like Ms. Green. She explains, “I just didn’t think I needed it and now I do.”
In 10 months of this pandemic, we’ve lost nearly 700 people to COVID-19 in Lubbock county. Nearly 600 of them over age 60, mostly in the 70s and 80s. It’s one thing to read on a poster that tells us to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. It is perhaps more effective to see what it means to our elders. Thanks to Walgreens and these nursing home clinics, our seniors are setting an example.
After Donita Johnston, another resident, got her vaccine, she told me, “It was worth it.”
Then she scooted her wheelchair over to a little keyboard in the corner of the room.
I hope you’ll watch this story to hear what Ms. Johnston played on that keyboard.
No one could have said thank you any better.
