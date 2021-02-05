Weekend: Some wind, some warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seasonably mild temperatures will continue through the weekend. Which means cold nights, cold early mornings, and cool afternoons. Arctic-themed temperatures, however, highlight next week’s weather. The cold may be accompanied by wintry showers.
Sunny today with a slight, but chilly breeze. Highs will range from the upper 50s north to low 60s south. The southwest breeze will run from 10 to 20 mph from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.
Fair, breezy, and cold tonight. However, lows will be a little above average for the date, ranging from the upper 20s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 30s in the southeast.
Sunny again tomorrow, but somewhat windy. Highs will range from the low 50s in the far northwest viewing area to the low 60s in the southeast. Wind speeds will be greatest morning through midday, from about 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts above 40 mph.
Mostly fair, breezy, and cold Saturday night. Lubbock’s temperature will drop to near freezing Sunday morning.
Sunny, breezy, and seasonably warm Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will peak only in the low 60s over the far northeastern viewing area, but around the low 70s in the Lubbock vicinity.
The coldest weather of the season, at least so far, is expected next week.
Based on today’s guidance, the colder air will not make much of an impact until late Monday. Temperatures may early on reach the 60s in the Lubbock area, and then fall during the afternoon.
Such cold air masses as the one expected next week, however, tend to arrive early. In which case, Monday will not be as warm as my current forecast.
Other factors occasionally delay the arrival. In which case, Monday will be warmer than my current forecast.
Nevertheless, very cold air is anticipated to gradually take our temperatures down Tuesday, more so on Wednesday, and especially Thursday.
Check out the numbers, and precipitation chances, in my extended (10-Day) forecast here on our Weather Page. Just click/tap outside of this window and scroll down the page just a bit.
