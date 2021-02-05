Yoakum County Sheriffs searching for missing 15-year-old girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Victoria Lopez was last seen in the 1600 block of Ave. G and Plains the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 3.
She is approximately 5ft tall and 115 pounds, with brown eyes, nose piercings and a heart tattoo on her left wrist.
Sheriffs say due to the length of time since she was last seen. it is unknown what she may be wearing.
If you know anything about her whereabouts contact local law enforcement or the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office.
