Cool, breezy Saturday, followed by warm Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect the wind to blow around 20 to 25mph into the early afternoon, before easing back a bit.
Temperatures will likely not reach the 60s like they did Friday. The winds are expected to shift overnight, bringing in warm air Sunday. This will bring afternoon highs to the 70s. More cold fronts next week will really begin to drop our temperatures.
TODAY: High of 57°, N 20-25 then 5-10 by the evening, mostly clear.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 30°, N 5-10
Temperatures will be dropping into the teens at night by midweek, while highs will only reach the 30s by the weekend. Enjoy your Sunday, because it likely won’t be that warm again for at least a week.
