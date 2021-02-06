Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 5

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 Hoop Madness 02/05 (part 1)
By Pete Christy | February 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 10:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 Hoop Madness 02/05 (part 2)

GIRLS:

Lorenzo 60 Southland 22

Sudan 78 Morton 26

Plains 54 Seagraves 30

O’Donnell 73 Wilson 16

All Saints 49 Kingdom Prep 44

Hale Center 54 Lockney 48

Valley 46 Silverton 36

Seminole 74 Greenwood 57

Jayton 64 Motley County 28

Spur 36 Guthrie 25

Petersburg 47 Crosbyton 38

Brownfield 61 Littlefield 32

Levelland 83 Estacado 45

Sundown 55 West Texas 40

SpringLake-Earth 84 Amherst 22

Southcrest Christian 61 Trinity Christian 13

Monterey 73 Lubbock High 44

Lubbock-Cooper 58 Coronado 41

New Home 85 Smyer 26

Nazareth 88 Texline 7

Tulia 70 Roosevelt 32

Ropes 94 Tahoka 26

Shallowater 64 Slaton 21

Hermleigh 72 Ira 35

Patton Springs 50 Paducah 30

Frenship 65 Midland 30

Plainview 62 Randall 45

Snyder 37 Lake View 36

BOYS:

Idalou 56 New Deal 47

Jayton 64 Motley County 23

Snyder 41 Lake View 11

Monterey 72 Lubbock High 39

Estacado 69 Levelland 46

Seminole 76 Greenwood 47

Frenship 70 Midland 52

Lorenzo 59 Southland 7

Brownfield 49 Littlefield 43

Lubbock-Cooper 69 Coronado 50

New Home 53 Smyer 47

Ascension Academy 31 Southcrest Christian 29

Kindom Prep 55 All Saints 35

Texline 72 Nazareth 52

Valley 43 Silverton 37

Tulia 68 Roosevelt 61

WF Christian 55 Plainview Christian 32

Shallowater 85 Slaton 49

Olton 70 Boys Ranch 44

Petersburg 52 Crosbyton 39

Spur 59 Guthrie 54

Ropes 45 Tahoka 43

Hermleigh 50 Ira 29

Paducah 70 Patton Springs 41

Lubbock Chrisitan 64 Midland Trinity 43

O’Donnell 83 Wilson 11

Borden County 59 Klondike 43

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.