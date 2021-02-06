Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 92-73

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The up and down season continues for Krista Gerlich’s Lady Raiders team. Texas Tech fell to Iowa State 92-73 Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.
Days after the Lady Raiders came back from trailing by as much as 13 against Kansas State winning in overtime, Tech let the Cyclones take an early 11-point lead after the first quarter and never look back. Iowa State’s largest lead in the game came in the third quarter, where the Lady Raiders trailed by 25 points.
Vivian Gray got into foul trouble early, causing her to miss significant time in the first quarter, but she still managed to lead the team in points with 26 points to go with six rebounds. While Lexi Gordon finally got back in rhythm, scoring 23 points on (7-16) field goals. Bryn Gerlich added 10 points, three rebounds, and three assist.
Next, Texas Tech will return home to host the eighth ranked Baylor Bears on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. The game is scheduled to be aired on ESPN Plus.
