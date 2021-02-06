Local teen reflects on MIS-C illness after battling COVID-19, doctor speaks on syndrome

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - MIS-C is a rare multi-inflammatory syndrome that comes after COVID-19 diagnosis, requiring hospitalization, and now a Lubbock is speaking out about their arduous journey that he battled at Covenant Health.
13-year-old Evan Velasquez developed the mysterious syndrome that attacks at least two organ systems one week after having Covid-19, landing him in the hospital. Doctors say it can develop up to weeks later.
Evan is one of 54 confirmed kids and teens in Texas who have had the syndrome, but Dr. Lara Johnson, a pediatric hospitalist with Texas Tech Physicians at Covenant Health, says Covenanth can see between two and four cases of MIS-C a week and there was one death in November.
Cheryl Velasquez, Evan’s mom, thought the first night at the hospital, doctors would stell them it might be appendicitis, until things got worse. Fever and rash were his presenting symptoms.
“And by Tuesday, he had 105.5 fever. Very, very, very sick,” said Cheryl.
Evan was diagnosed with MIS-C, which Dr. Johnson says can be found in those up to 21 years of age.
Dr. Johnson says MIS-C has many symptoms including:
“Their skin, their G.I. system, the heart, the lungs, but there’s actually a wide variation that we see in how kids present.”
“They may have red lips and red eyes, and a significant skin rash along with fever. Whereas some kids may present more with abdominal pain and really have more symptoms that are related to abdominal pain,” said Dr. Johnson.
The Texas Department of State Health Services says one percent of the kids who get it die from it.
For Evan, it landed him in the pediatric intensive care unit for five days. Dr. Johnson says some families don’t even know they had COVID in the first place due to being asymptomatic.
“It was just pain where everything was like, on my body,” said Evan.
Evan’s dad, Jeremy, said Evan had a central line I.V. that pumped five to six bags of fluids into Evan, and heart monitors.
Doctors told the Velasquez family that Evan could possibly end up with congestive heart failure
“They didn’t know if he was gonna make it or not.” Cheryl said.
“I was scared,” Evan said.
Cheryl said all of a sudden things started picking up for the better and doctors liked what they were seeing.
Now, Cheryl Velasquez wants all parents who have had kids with Covid-19 to keep a close eye on their kids afterwards to make sure other symptoms do not develop later like they did in Evan.
Today, Evan is recovered but still has symptoms of pain and fatigue and sees a cardiologist for checkups.
Cheryl created a Facebook page called “MIS-C Support Group” on Facebook for families to meet, exchange information and support each other. It’s reached countries overseas and all 50 states.
To find the support group, click here.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.