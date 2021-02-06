Lubbock grocery stores prepare for Super Bowl game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you did not know already know, the 55th Super Bowl is this weekend. Former Texas Tech Quarterback, and current Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:30 Sunday evening. Grocery stores in the Hub City have been getting ready for the last few weeks.
“Once we found that with the teams were- I mean- everybody went crazy,” said Shara Potak, the Bakery Manager at United on 50th and Indiana in Lubbock. “We knew that it was gonna be Patrick Mahomes all the way. And I mean-- cookies, cakes, cupcakes, I mean, everything you could possibly imagine that would represent the team.”
United Supermarkets has been busy baking up a lot of tasty treats before the big game.
“We made 100 of the football-shaped cakes,” said Potak, “we’ve done about 400 packages of the six-count of cupcakes. we’ve done about 125 cookie trays.”
Joe Hernandez the Assistant Store Director at United on 50th And Indiana in Lubbock said the store has also been beefing up all of its other departments that way everyone can have the best ‘home-gating’ experience.
“If the weather’s nice, we like to cook out in West Texas. So definitely our beef department is going to be ready. A lot of our ready meals do have a lot of stuff. We have our jalapeno wraps to steaks. We have our grillers, a lot of buffalo wings- that seems to be a big thing this time of year. So we’re gonna have a lot of everything to kind of accommodate everybody,” said Hernadez.
And across town, Garrett Stauder, the Top Store Leader at HEB in Lubbock, said they knew Mahomes mania would hit, so he ordered a lot of gear ahead of time.
“Oh gosh, I ordered as much as I could,” said Stauder. “And for the past two weeks, since we knew that Patrick Mahomes and our Kansas City Chiefs were going to the Super Bowl, everybody was rushing in to visit our sporting zone shop. And unfortunately, we sold out already. We may have some (sizes) ones and twos in baby onesies left. But yeah, we tried to get as much as we could and sold a ton of it.”
HEB is also making a lot of goodies and treats before the big game.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.