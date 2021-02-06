Mahomes looking for second Super Bowl ring Sunday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech great Patrick Mahomes II will look for the second Super Bowl title of his still young career Sunday when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Mahomes, the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start in two Super Bowls, is hoping to lead the Chiefs to back-to-back titles after Kansas City rallied to top the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, a year ago. The Chiefs hope to become the first NFL team to win Super Bowl crowns in consecutive years since the New England Patriots did so from 2003-04.
The quarterback for that Patriots team? Well, it’ll be the man playing opposite of Mahomes on Sunday in first-year Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.
Mahomes has the opportunity to match Brady as the only two starting quarterbacks in history to win multiple Super Bowls in their first four seasons. A win over the Buccaneers would also make Mahomes the youngest starting quarterback in history with multiple Super Bowl rings.
Mahomes threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns versus the 49ers a year ago on his way to becoming the youngest player in history to be named the NFL MVP and also win a Super Bowl. He also rushed for a one-yard touchdown en route to pushing Kansas City to only its second Super Bowl title in franchise history and its first since 1970.
Texas Tech is represented in the Super Bowl for a 12th-consecutive season and the 17th time during the Big 12 era. In addition to the multiple NFL accolades on the line for Mahomes, he has the ability to become the fifth Red Raider in history to win multiple Super Bowls, joining Danny Amendola (2015, 2017), LaAdrian Waddle (2017, 2019), Anthony Lynn (1998-99) and Ring of Honor member Donny Anderson (1967-68).
For Anderson, he was a member of a winning Green Bay Packers organization in the first two Super Bowls in history. The Packers actually defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I in a game that featured another Texas Tech Ring of Honor member, the late E.J. Holub.
Super Bowl LV is slated for a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff with television coverage provided on CBS.