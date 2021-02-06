Red Raiders top Kansas State 73-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men have now won three games in a row for the third time this season, after a 73-62 win over Kansas State.
Red Raider guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was held out of play for the first half but did enter the game at the 15:49 mark in the second quarter. Shannon was said to be nursing a leg injury. The game was close throughout the entire game as both teams shot well from the field. The Red Raiders were 50 percent from three, while the Wildcats were 45 percent from three.
Mac McClung led Tech with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists. While Kevin McCullar recorded 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Kyler Edwards looked more like himself, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Next, the Red Raiders will host number 17 West Virginia Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. The game is set to be aired on ESPN.
