Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A mild day for the South Plains as Lubbock enjoyed sunny skies, light winds and a high of 60 degrees.
Moving in to the weekend, more gusty winds tomorrow and highs still between 55-60 degrees. The winds will put a chill in the air through early afternoon and may stir some dust into the air.
Winds should decrease in mid-afternoon and winds will not be as strong on Sunday, but will remain in the 15-25 mph range in the afternoon.
As for Sunday’s temps, we could see an afternoon high around 70 degrees, so a great day for outdoor grilling and such.
Going into next week, some major changes, including a strong surge of arctic air hitting the region by late Tuesday. The cold air will stay in place through next weekend.
So, use the weekend to water yards, trees, plants and make sure outdoor faucets are covered from the big chill.
No precipitation until possibly late in the week. However, you can expect highs only in the 20s late week with lows in the teens.
