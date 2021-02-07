Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The fifth KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for this season is the Levelland Loboettes.
In their matchup against Estacado, the Loboettes beat the Lady Mats 82-45. The win secured the district 3-4A title for Levelland, who heads into the playoffs with a (24-0) overall record and (10-0) in district.
Next week, the Loboettes will face either Perryton or Dumas in the bi-district round Friday. The Demonettes play the Rangerettes to determine that opponent Monday.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.