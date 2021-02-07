LFR puts out shed fire in 3400 block of East 16th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a shed fire that spread to a fence and damaged the exterior of a home on Sunday afternoon.
The call came in around 3 p.m. from the 3400 block of East 16th Street.
Firefighters found a fire that originated in the shed in the back yard, spread to a fence and was beginning to burn the house.
LFR was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but there was smoke damage to the interior of the home and light damage to the house next door and damage to power lines.
There were no injuries reported. One adult is receiving aid from the Red Cross.
