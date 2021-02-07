SUPER BOWL LV: Mahomes looking for 2nd ring as Chiefs battle Buccaneers

By Harrison Roberts and Michael B. Duff | February 7, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 3:08 PM

Tampa Bay, FLORIDA (KCBD) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are squaring off Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium after a wild 2020 season.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers enter as the first team in Super Bowl history to play for the championship at their home stadium, while Mahomes and the Chiefs are attempting to be the first back-to-back champions in nearly two decades.

Tom Brady is looking to capture his seventh Super Bowl ring while Patrick Mahomes looks to win his second championship on two years.

The Buccaneers are coming into the game with a 14-5 record after beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the Super Bowl with and overall record of 16-2 after beating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 to win the AFC Championship.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Lubbock time.

