Super Sunday Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Well it was a windy Saturday, but it looks like a Super Sunday with temps around 70 degrees or higher on the South Plains.
Along with the warmth there will be west to southwest winds of 15-20 mph and plenty of sunshine. So, great grilling weather across the area through the day.
There will be elevated fire danger so be cautious if your around dry and plentiful areas of grass and brush.
Looking ahead, extremely cold arctic air still headed for the South Plains by mid-week. Once here it will stay in place into the weekend with lows will dip to the low teens. Also, afternoon highs will only be in the 20s by Thursday and stay in the 20s through at least Saturday.
Also, a chance of some snow by next weekend which could cause some travel issues.
