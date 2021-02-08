Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Fire departments responds to overnight apartment fire, more COVID clinics to take place, Buccaneers win over Chiefs

By Michael Cantu | February 8, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 6:10 AM

On Daybreak Today,

An investigation has started into an overnight apartment fire in Central Lubbock.

  • The fire department was called just before midnight to an apartment in the 2200 block of 17th Street.
  • No one was injured, but a witness at the scene says a man was rescued after being trapped on a balcony.
What will the weather be like today?

A fire damaged two homes in the 3400 block of 16th Street on Sunday afternoon.

The City of Lubbock Health Department will host more vaccine clinics inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center this week.

Talks continue today a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl, in a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

