Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

An investigation has started into an overnight apartment fire in Central Lubbock.
- The fire department was called just before midnight to an apartment in the 2200 block of 17th Street.
- No one was injured, but a witness at the scene says a man was rescued after being trapped on a balcony.
A fire damaged two homes in the 3400 block of 16th Street on Sunday afternoon.
- Firefighters say the fire spread from a shed, to a fence and damaged two homes.
- There is no word on what caused that fire.
The City of Lubbock Health Department will host more vaccine clinics inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center this week.
- Sign-ups for vaccine appointments will open up at 10 a.m. today.
- More vaccines will also be shipped to other parts of the South Plains.
Talks continue today a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
- Democrats plan to introduce a plan to boost the child tax credit to $3,600 per child, annually.
- Republicans are calling for more targeted relief.
Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl, in a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
- The Buccaneers won on their home field, giving quarterbacks and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady his seventh championship.
- This was Tampa Bay’s first Super Bowl win in 18 years.
