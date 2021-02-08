KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buster

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buster, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Buster is a 3-year-old male boxer and is the longest-stay dog with LAS.
He is described as a sweet boy who needs a home. He is also up-to-date on his shots, microchipped and neutered.
Buster’s adoption fees for Friday, Jan. 22, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
