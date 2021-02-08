Lubbock attorney Ben Webb appointed to County Court of Law No. 3

Ben Webb (Source: KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth | February 8, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 2:38 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock attorney Ben Webb has been appointed to the position of County Court at Law No. 3.

He replaces Ann-Marie Carruth, who was appointed the 72nd District Court Judge last month. She replaced late Judge Ruben Reyes after he died from COVID-19 complications in December, 2020.

The vote was 4-1, with Lubbock County Commissioner Gilbert Flores voting against. Webb also sits on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees representing District 3.

