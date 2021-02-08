Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees approves $420 million bond proposal, calls for election in May

”Lubbock-Cooper is the fastest growing school district in our region, and one of the fastest growing school districts in the state,” said LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant. “This proposal was carefully developed to address current and future enrollment. Our growth is a direct reflection of the high quality education provided by LCISD teachers and the welcoming, family-oriented Lubbock-Cooper community. We aim to maintain this culture while accommodating every student and family who wishes to be a part of it. The proposed bond package will not require an increase in the property tax rate.”