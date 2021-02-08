Red Raider basketball game at Baylor postponed

🗓️ 🖊️#Big12MBB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎:



Three additional games for @BaylorMBB have been postponed: against @TexasTechMBB on Feb. 13, at @WVUhoops on Feb. 15 and against @WVUhoops on Feb. 18.



The Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule.