Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after contracting coronavirus

(Gray News) - Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has died on Sunday at age 67, with his wife at his side, a press statement from his office said.
He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.
Wright, who has previously been treated for cancer, was described by his office as “a constitutional conservative. “He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” the press release said.
Wright is thought to be the first member of Congress to die of coronavirus.
