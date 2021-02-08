SUPER BOWL LV: Buccaneers roll over Kansas City 31-9

TAMPA BAY, FL (KCBD) - Kansas City got off to a slow start and never seemed to find a rhythm in their 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
The Buccaneers seemed to dominate the game from the opening kick-off. Their defensive line caused trouble for Kansas City’s passing attack and rushing game, while their balanced attack on offense helped them pull away for the win. Patrick Mahomes was under pressure for most of the game and was held to 270 passing yards, throwing (26/49) and two interceptions.
The Chiefs offense was held in check all game, recording 350 yards of offense, while their receivers dropped a number of passes and were kept out of the end zone. The rushing attack had some positives plays but playing from behind for most of the game it was never a true factor. Penalties also hurt Kansas City’s chances. The Chiefs had 11 penalties for 120 yards.
On the winning end, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and his first with Tampa Bay. Brady finished the game (21/29) with a pair of touchdowns to his former teammate Rob Gronkowski, and one to Antonio Brown (played one game with Brady in New England). The one-two punch of Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette also showed up for the Buccaneers. The two combined for 150 yards and one touchdown.
Brady was named MVP.
The 2022 Super Bowl will be held in Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The chase to Super Bowl LVI begins April 29 with the NFL draft.
