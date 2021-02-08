Winter’s coldest on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are on the way, though for most of the KCBD viewing area it will be gradual. I’ve been mentioning I expect the coldest weather of the season, at least so far, to move into the viewing area this week.
This morning mostly cloudy and cold for much of the area, with areas of low visibility possible in fog or freezing fog over the northeastern third or so of the viewing area.
This afternoon mostly sunny for most of the South Plains, but low clouds may linger east of the Caprock. It may remain cloudy over the northeast, where highs may not make it out of the 40s. On the other hand, in the southwestern viewing area temperatures will again peak in the mid-70s.
This evening will be mostly fair, but tonight will become mostly cloudy and areas of low visibility are possible in fog or freezing fog. It will be a little colder with lows in the 20s.
Tomorrow morning areas of low visibility in fog or freezing fog are possible early under a mostly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow afternoon will be partly cloudy, slightly breezy, and a little cooler.
Tuesday night begins partly cloudy, but overnight clouds will increase and areas of low visibility in fog or freezing fog will be possible.
Wednesday, once again, areas of low visibility in fog or freezing fog will be possible in the morning. The day otherwise will be mostly cloudy, and it will be cooler.
Thursday, again, areas of low visibility in fog or freezing fog will be possible early. The day otherwise will be mostly cloudy, and it will be colder.
Friday through the weekend I expect the coldest weather of the season, at least so far. Up to this point, Lubbock’s coldest high temperature was 32°on January 10 and the coldest low was 13° on January 12. Check out my forecast here on our Weather Page. Just click/tap outside of this window and scroll down the page just a bit.
There is, based on data today, a slight chance of wintry showers this weekend. I anticipate any precipitation would be mostly (or entirely) snow with very light amounts.
