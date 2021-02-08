Witness: Man rescued from balcony after fire

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to an apartment fire on Feb. 7 in the 2200 block of 17th Street. (Source: Caleb Holder KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | February 8, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 5:44 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation has started into an apartment fire that started late Sunday night in central Lubbock.

No injuries were reported after the Lubbock Fire Department was called just before midnight to the 2200 block of 17th Street.

A witness told a KCBD NewsChannel 11 photographer on scene that a man was trapped on the balcony for a short while. Firefighters were able to get that man down safely.

At the moment, no other information is available.

