After Amazon announcement, business park leader says development on track

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has now been more than one week since Amazon announced it was building a new facility in the Lubbock Business Park.
Prospects for more corporations coming to Lubbock continues. Those courting the corporations say development at the park is on track.
Development in that area in North Lubbock, near the airport, has been ongoing since around 2008. Executives with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance say of the nearly 600 acres originally available, a little more than 200 are left.
“When (Amazon) chose to come to your community, it puts you on the radar for so many other companies,” John Osborne, president and CEO of LEDA, said.
Business has also picked up in that part of Lubbock since Bandera Ventures broke ground there in January of 2019.
Taxpayer contribution to the business has also been low.
“For every dollar that we’ve spent, the companies have spent nearly $7 — $6.88 in terms of investment that they’ve put on the tax rolls,” Osborne said.
If tax dollars are used, they are usually for extending street or for other utilities. And with an interstate right off the park’s corners, the distribution center is almost like Lubbock’s own export.
“It’s the same kind of idea,” Michael Noel, professor of economics at Texas Tech, said. “Lubbock is now a hub that serves a much larger area.”
Noel added, jobs created by Amazon could have a snowball effect and help other, smaller businesses in the area.
It has the potential to turn 230 jobs into 500, maybe 1,000 jobs.
“And that doesn’t include the nearly 1,000 jobs that are located out in our business park,” Osborne said. “Or will be located out there once these buildings are complete.”
