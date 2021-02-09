Citibus offering rides to vaccine clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The same way you can sign up for a vaccine appointment, you can also catch a ride to that appointment with a simple phone call or through an app.
Citibus manager Chris Mandrell says you can download the Citibus on demand app and the ride will cost two dollars each way.
“Much like most ride share services out there they can book that trip to the civic center and back home, just by booking that trip through the app,” Mandrell said.
If you don’t have access to a smart phone then you can call this number: (806) 775-3649.
“Yeah, so you can book anytime, same day. So if you know you have an appointment in the afternoon then you can call first thing in the morning and get that booked. You can do the same thing through the app, but if you don’t have a smart phone then you can call our scheduling office and they can get that booked for you,” Mandrell said.
There is a free option, if you call the health department and ask for a ride.
“If the Health Department calls us, then we typically provide that transportation for free. We will rely on them to tell us the name and need there,” Mandrell said.
If you have any issues with your ride, call Citibus and be sure to plan ahead.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.