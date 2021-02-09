Cold, colder, and coldest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In real estate it’s all about location, location, location. In weather it’s all about temperature, temperature, temperature. At least for the next seven or so days. The cold weather may lead to some hazardous travel conditions.
Some slick spots on area roads, including in Lubbock, are being reported this morning in the KCBD viewing area. Plan for it. Allow extra drive time, keep additional distance between vehicles, slow down, brake earlier but gently, and use your headlights low beams. Even during the day.
Wednesday, once again, areas of low visibility in freezing fog/drizzle is likely in the morning. The day otherwise will be cloudy and chilly.
Thursday, again, areas of low visibility in freezing fog/drizzle will be likely early. The day otherwise will be mostly cloudy and very chilly.
Friday through the weekend I expect the coldest weather of the season, at least so far. Up to this point, Lubbock’s coldest high temperature was 32°on January 10 and the coldest low was 13° on January 12.
That forecast includes a chance of snow.
